WWE News: Ronda Rousey Vlogs on How to Make a Latte at Home, Superstars Play Jackbox 7 on UUDD
February 2, 2021
– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey released a new vlog this week where she explains how to make a mocha caramel latte out of a French press. You can check out that vlog below:
– Big E, Ruby Riott, Drake Maverick, Tyler Breeze, and Xavier Woods played against each other on Jackbox 7 on UpUpDownDown:
