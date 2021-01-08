wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Fights Herself In World Of Warcraft, BRE Play Left 4 Dead 2

January 8, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Ronda Rousey Gaming WWE

– In the newest video on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey fights herself in World of Warcraft. Here’s the description for the video:

This week in game streaming highlights, Ronda faces her most challenging opponent yet in WoW: Herself. Watch Ronda showdown with her inner demons while updating us on Browsey Acres.

– Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, and Jessamyn Duke play Left 4 Dead 2 in a new video on UpUpDown. You can watch the video below.

