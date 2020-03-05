WWE News: Cain Velasquez and Ronda Rousey at WWE HQ Today, Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne Build Their Ranch Home, Nikki and Brie Bella Take on a Putt Putt Challenge

– WWE’s Cain Velasquez shared some photos showing him and former Raw women’s champion, and fellow UFC fighter, Ronda Rousey appearing at WWE HQ today. You can check out that tweet below.

Cain Velasquez wrote, “Had the pleasure of running into the pioneer that definitely also inspired my interest in the sport. Great to see you @rondarousey. @wwe”

Had the pleasure of running into the pioneer that definitely also inspired my interest in the sport. Great to see you @rondarousey. @wwe pic.twitter.com/IipeX4ZK1Y — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) March 5, 2020

– Speaking of Rousey, Ronda Rousey released a new vlog today showing her and her husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne, building their ranch home. You can check out that video below.

– The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) released a video where they take on a golf putting competition while pregnant. You can check out that video in the player below.