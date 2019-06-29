wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey’s WWE Network Pick of the Week, Drake Maverick’s Life Is In Shambles, Kofi Kingston Comments On New Day’s RAW Match
– Ronda Rousey returns to WWE’s Youtube channel with a video from Browsey Acres, giving her WWE Network pick of the Week. She picks her WWE 24 special.
– Drake Maverick is still upset following his 24/7 title loss and ruined wedding (although it’s unknown which he’s more upset about). He wrote on Twitter:
Today I would have been @WWE 24/7 Champion for 11 days.
I have now been married for 9 days.
My life is in shambles.#WWE #Maverick247
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) June 29, 2019
– Kofi Kingston wrote on Twitter about The New Day facing the Viking Raiders on RAW this Monday.
Brothers standing side by side, looking forward to beating the Viking Raiders, but watching our backs for sneak attack cowards. Our heads STAY on the swivel! Let’s goooooo! #RAW https://t.co/KGQac6zUsM
— KOFI (@TrueKofi) June 29, 2019
