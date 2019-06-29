wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey’s WWE Network Pick of the Week, Drake Maverick’s Life Is In Shambles, Kofi Kingston Comments On New Day’s RAW Match

June 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Ronda Rousey returns to WWE’s Youtube channel with a video from Browsey Acres, giving her WWE Network pick of the Week. She picks her WWE 24 special.

– Drake Maverick is still upset following his 24/7 title loss and ruined wedding (although it’s unknown which he’s more upset about). He wrote on Twitter:

– Kofi Kingston wrote on Twitter about The New Day facing the Viking Raiders on RAW this Monday.

