WWE News: Ronda Rousey Unboxes Xbox Series X, Drew McIntyre Talks With Matthew McConaughey
– In her newest YouTube video, Ronda Rousey receives a surprise package with the new Xbox Series X in it. You can watch the video below.
– WWE superstar Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to share a preview of his conversation with Matthew McConaughey, with the full version airing later this month on Drew & A on the WWE Network.
“A bucket list moment… What a lad. Chatted w/ @McConaughey about life, death, ups/ downs, his inspiring memoir & popping up in the @WWE ThunderDome. And yes, we did the Wolf of Wall Street warm-up!!! #Greenlightsbook out now & the full interview later this month #DrewAndA,” he wrote.
A bucket list moment… What a lad. Chatted w/ @McConaughey about life, death, ups/ downs, his inspiring memoir & popping up in the @WWE ThunderDome. And yes, we did the Wolf of Wall Street warm-up!!! #Greenlightsbook out now & the full interview later this month #DrewAndA pic.twitter.com/qfTnr9s43i
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 13, 2020
