WWE News: Ronda Rousey Teaches Zombie Apocalypse Judo Drill, Cesaro On UpUpDownDown

– In the newest video on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey introduces a special Zombie Apocalypse judo drill. Here’s the description for the video:

Ronda teaches her Zombie Apocalypse drill. You know, in case your opponent attacks you in a zombie-like manner. Or in case you run into a real-life zombie—whichever comes first.

– Cesaro is back at it once again on UpUpDownDown, returning to one of his favorites with a video stream of League of Legends: Wild Rift. You can watch the video below.