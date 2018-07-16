WWE News: Ronda Rousey’s Suspension Extended a Week, Sarah Logan Gets First Raw Singles Win

– Ronda Rousey’s suspension was extended for a week after her attack on Alexa Bliss and Mickie James at Extreme Rules and Raw. During Monday’s episode of Raw, Kurt Angle announced that he was extending Rousey’s suspension for a week, meaningf that it will end next Wednesday, but that she will also get a title shot against Bliss at SummerSlam.

Angle did note that Rousey will lose the title shot if she does something like she did at Extreme Rules and Raw.

– Sarah Logan got her first Raw singles win on Monday, defeating Ember Moon. You can see video from the match below. The loss was also Moon’s first singles loss since she made it to Raw: