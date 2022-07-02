wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey’s Travel Vlog Is Now On Snapchat, Money in the Bank Packs Added To WWE 2K22
– Ahead of her Smackdown Women’s title defense against Natalya tonight, Ronda Rousey sent a message to her fans. It’s that her ‘Ronda on the Road’ vlogs are now on Snapchat. There is a regular version and a premium version with longer clips.
The video also features Shayna Baszler once again refusing to get involved in the feud between Rousey and Natalya.
– New Money in the Bank packs have been added to WWE 2K22 in MyFACTION mode, including Carmella, The Miz, Asuka, Nikki ASH, Big E and Otis.
WE GOT MONEY IN THE BANK! Money in the Bank packs featuring Carmella, The Miz, Asuka, Otis, Big E, and Nikki ASH is available now in MyFACTION! #WWE2K22 #MITB pic.twitter.com/u0voO9ZjU2
— #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) July 1, 2022
