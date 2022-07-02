WWE News: Ronda Rousey’s Travel Vlog Is Now On Snapchat, Money in the Bank Packs Added To WWE 2K22

– Ahead of her Smackdown Women’s title defense against Natalya tonight, Ronda Rousey sent a message to her fans. It’s that her ‘Ronda on the Road’ vlogs are now on Snapchat. There is a regular version and a premium version with longer clips.

The video also features Shayna Baszler once again refusing to get involved in the feud between Rousey and Natalya.

– New Money in the Bank packs have been added to WWE 2K22 in MyFACTION mode, including Carmella, The Miz, Asuka, Nikki ASH, Big E and Otis.