wrestling / News
WWE News: New ‘Rookie Collection’ T-Shirts, Kofi Kingston Gets Pranked on Feel the Power, Bella Twins Interview
June 15, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has released a new “rookie collection” of T-shirts featuring big WWE stars’ previous gimmicks like Isaac Yankem, Terra Ryzing and more. You can see the collection here.
– WWE posted the following clip from the latest episode of The New Day’s Feel the Power:
– The Bella Twins were on the Kelly Clarkson Show, with video from it below:
More Trending Stories
- Note On Finish To Nia Jax vs. Asuka At WWE Backlash Last Night
- FTR on Not Being Pushed in WWE, Tag Team Wrestling Not Being Vince McMahon’s ‘Cup of Tea’ Anymore
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why Paul Heyman Should Be Hesitant To Manage New Wrestlers in WWE, What Heyman Should Do Next
- AJ Styles Reportedly Moved To Smackdown Due To Issues With Paul Heyman