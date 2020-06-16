wrestling / News

WWE News: New ‘Rookie Collection’ T-Shirts, Kofi Kingston Gets Pranked on Feel the Power, Bella Twins Interview

June 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Rookie Collection

WWE has released a new “rookie collection” of T-shirts featuring big WWE stars’ previous gimmicks like Isaac Yankem, Terra Ryzing and more. You can see the collection here.

– WWE posted the following clip from the latest episode of The New Day’s Feel the Power:

– The Bella Twins were on the Kelly Clarkson Show, with video from it below:

