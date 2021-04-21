WWE News: Ross Township Renaming Park After Bruno Sammartino, Edge on His Past Visit to India, Finn Balor Plays an Indian Greetings Challenge

– Patch.com reports that Sangree Park in Ross Township in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is being renamed after late WWE Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion Bruno Sammartino. Sammartino was a resident of Ross Township for almost six decades.

The renaming ceremony for the park will take place on Friday, April 23. Ross commissioners president Dan DeMarco and Sammartino family members will be speaking at the event.

Bruno Sammartino passed away in 2018. He was 82 years old. He remains as the longest reigning champion in WWE History.

