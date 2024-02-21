– PWInsider reports that the WWE roster has now arrived in Perth, Australia ahead of this weekend’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event. The event will be held on Saturday, February 24 at Optus Stadium. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

