wrestling / News
WWE News: Roster Arrives in Perth for Elimination Chamber, 10 Minutes of Insane Chamber Moments,
February 21, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that the WWE roster has now arrived in Perth, Australia ahead of this weekend’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event. The event will be held on Saturday, February 24 at Optus Stadium. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.
– WWE also showcased 10 Minutes of Insane Elimination Chamber Moments:
– WWE Top 10 also showcased last night’s Top 10 Elimination Chamber Moments:
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On Criticism Of Velveteen Dream’s In-Ring Return, Allegations Against Dream
- Scott Hall’s Daughter Shares 1997 Home Video Of Kevin Nash & Triple H
- Kevin Nash Says The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak Never Should Have Ended
- Booker T Recalls His Grocery Store Fight With Steve Austin, Talks Working With The Rock