WWE News: Roxanne Perez Comments on Her SmackDown Debut, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights

October 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bayley Roxanne Perez WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez was in action on last night’s WWE SmackDown, teaming with Shotzi against Damage CTRL. She tweeted on last night’s show, “Smackdown was the first ever live show I went to as a kid. Life is wild.”

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night's editions of SmackDown and NXT Level Up:

















Roxanne Perez, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

