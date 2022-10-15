– NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez was in action on last night’s WWE SmackDown, teaming with Shotzi against Damage CTRL. She tweeted on last night’s show, “Smackdown was the first ever live show I went to as a kid. Life is wild.”

