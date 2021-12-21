wrestling / News

WWE News: Royal Rumble Buy 3 Get 1 Free Ticket Offer, Preview Video for Christmas Eve Edition of SmackDown

December 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Royal Rumble

PWInsider reports that Ticketmaster is offering a Buy 3, Get 1 Free ticket deal for WWE Royal Rumble 2022. It’s available for anyone who unlocks it on the event’s Ticketmaster page.

– WWE released a new preview video for this week’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown:

