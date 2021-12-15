wrestling / News
WWE News: Royal Rumble Contest, Xavier Woods on Xplay, Birdie Tells the Bella Twins Her Naughty or Nice List
December 15, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE and Cricket Wireless have announced a Royal Rumble contest. Fans can enter for a chance to win a full trip to next month’s event:
🚨 SWEEPSTAKES ALERT🚨 @Cricketnation wants to see YOU at #RoyalRumble in St. Louis!
Enter for a chance to win the GRAND PRIZE, including #RoyalRumble tickets, airfare, 3 nights' hotel stay, smartphone with 1 year of Cricket service, and more!
➡️ https://t.co/bs5p8WOmP4 pic.twitter.com/5pCdlL363S
— WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2021
– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods appeared on today’s edition of Xplay LIVE:
– Birdie Danielson joined the Bella Twins podcast to reveal her naughty or nice list:
