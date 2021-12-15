wrestling / News

WWE News: Royal Rumble Contest, Xavier Woods on Xplay, Birdie Tells the Bella Twins Her Naughty or Nice List

December 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Royal Rumble

– WWE and Cricket Wireless have announced a Royal Rumble contest. Fans can enter for a chance to win a full trip to next month’s event:

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods appeared on today’s edition of Xplay LIVE:

– Birdie Danielson joined the Bella Twins podcast to reveal her naughty or nice list:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Bella Twins, WWE, Xavier Woods, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading