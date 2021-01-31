wrestling / News
WWE News: Royal Rumble Kickoff Show Livestream, Superstars Arrive for Tonight’s Event (Video)
– The WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show livestream is now available. You can check out the livestream for tonight’s Royal Rumble event below:
– WWE shared some video clips of Superstars arriving tonight for the Royal Rumble, including Jeff Hardy, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan), and Mandy Rose. You can view those clips below.
"We WIN we RIOTT."@YaOnlyLivvOnce & @RubyRiottWWE talk strategy ahead of tonight's #RoyalRumble Match. pic.twitter.com/ViH64a8f0A
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 31, 2021
"Anything can happen and ANYTHING is possible in @WWE."#RoyalRumble @JEFFHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/8XeEcsa8a2
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 31, 2021
EXCLUSIVE: @WWE_MandyRose looks forward to the Road to #WrestleMania ahead of tonight's #RoyalRumble event. pic.twitter.com/jY6oGKElmW
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 31, 2021
