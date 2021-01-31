wrestling / News

WWE News: Royal Rumble Kickoff Show Livestream, Superstars Arrive for Tonight’s Event (Video)

January 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff

– The WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show livestream is now available. You can check out the livestream for tonight’s Royal Rumble event below:

– WWE shared some video clips of Superstars arriving tonight for the Royal Rumble, including Jeff Hardy, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan), and Mandy Rose. You can view those clips below.

