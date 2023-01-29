wrestling / News

WWE News: Royal Rumble Kickoff Show Now Online, WWE Ultimate Royal Rumble 3 Now Available, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre Draw Their Numbers

January 28, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– The Kickoff Show for the WWE Royal Rumble is now online. The show starts at 8 PM ET on Peacock.

– WWE has also posted the Ultimate Royal Rumble 3 special online.

Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla and Kazeem Famuyide each draft Superstars from past and present to be included in the ultimate Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

– Both Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre picked their numbers for the Royal Rumble match, with Lashley seeming excited about his.

