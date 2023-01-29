wrestling / News
WWE News: Royal Rumble Kickoff Show Now Online, WWE Ultimate Royal Rumble 3 Now Available, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre Draw Their Numbers
– The Kickoff Show for the WWE Royal Rumble is now online. The show starts at 8 PM ET on Peacock.
– WWE has also posted the Ultimate Royal Rumble 3 special online.
Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla and Kazeem Famuyide each draft Superstars from past and present to be included in the ultimate Men’s Royal Rumble Match.
– Both Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre picked their numbers for the Royal Rumble match, with Lashley seeming excited about his.
🚨 @fightbobby says he has the "winning number!" We'll see if he's right TONIGHT in the #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/5pQODY0ITr
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2023
🚨 @DMcIntyreWWE just received his number for TONIGHT's #RoyalRumble Match… and it seems he's got some BAD NEWS. pic.twitter.com/JvNoGNvy6m
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on NXT Superstars Brought in For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Bayley Addresses Controversy Over WWE Raw XXX Cage Match Segment, Was Happy With How Segment Played Out
- Backstage Notes On Who Is In Town For WWE Royal Rumble
- Update on Which Women Will Not Be in WWE Royal Rumble Match (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)