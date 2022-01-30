wrestling / News

WWE News: Royal Rumble Kickoff Show Streaming Online, Seth Rollins Says History Will Repeat Itself, Johnny Knoxville And Jackass Stars Call Out Rumble Participants

January 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Image Credit: WWE.com

– The Kickoff show for the WWE Royal Rumble is now streaming online. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

– In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins offered a prediction for his match with Roman Reigns tonight at the PPV.

He wrote: “History has a strange way of repeating itself, brother. Rollins v Reigns. 1v1. Time has changed the men, but the outcome will remain the same.

– Johnny Knoxville has arrived in St. Louis with his Jackass co-stars and called out the participants in the Royal Rumble match.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Johnny Knoxville, Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading