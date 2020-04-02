wrestling / News
WWE News: Royal Rumble on FS1 Gets 421,000 Viewers, Carmella and Corey Graves Take Koala Challenge, New Wrestlemania Shirt
April 2, 2020 | Posted by
– The airing of the 2020 Royal Rumble on FS1 on Tuesday brought in 421,000 viewers. This helped WWE Backstage hit 134,000 viewers for the night, one of its best numbers in a while.
– Carmella and Corey Graves are the latest to try the koala challenge.
.@WWEGraves and I spending some koala-ty time together. 🐨🤣 #KoalaChallenge pic.twitter.com/n1JbltwmaH
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) April 2, 2020
– WWE is selling a new Wrestlemania t-shirt that’s a play on their old In Your House events.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Says His Therapist At the Rehab Center WWE Sent Him To Was Reporting Everything He Said Back to Vince McMahon
- Jim Cornette Discusses Vince McMahon’s Banned Words, Says He Was Told Not To Use the Word ‘Wrestling’ by WWE Producer
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Sting Not Being Prepared for Starrcade 1997 Match Against Hulk Hogan, Shoots Down Rumor That He Was Intoxicated
- WWE Rumored to be Considering a ‘Break’ From Programming Due to Florida’s Stay-at-Home Order