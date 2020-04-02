WWE News: Royal Rumble on FS1 Gets 421,000 Viewers, Carmella and Corey Graves Take Koala Challenge, New Wrestlemania Shirt

– The airing of the 2020 Royal Rumble on FS1 on Tuesday brought in 421,000 viewers. This helped WWE Backstage hit 134,000 viewers for the night, one of its best numbers in a while.

– Carmella and Corey Graves are the latest to try the koala challenge.

– WWE is selling a new Wrestlemania t-shirt that’s a play on their old In Your House events.