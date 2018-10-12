Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Royal Rumble Tickets Now on Sale, Bella Twins Tour Winery, Bobby Roode Reacts to Joining MMC

October 12, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Royal Rumble

– Tickets for the Royal Rumble are officially on sale. The PPV takes place on January 27th in Phoenix, Arizona and are available via Ticketmaster.

– Bobby Roode posted to Twitter reacting to his being teamed with Natalya in the Mixed Match Challenge, replacing the injured Kevin Owens:

– Here is a new Bella Twins video, with the sisters visiting the Jackalope winery in Australia before WWE Super Show-Down:

