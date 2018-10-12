wrestling / News
WWE News: Royal Rumble Tickets Now on Sale, Bella Twins Tour Winery, Bobby Roode Reacts to Joining MMC
October 12, 2018 | Posted by
– Tickets for the Royal Rumble are officially on sale. The PPV takes place on January 27th in Phoenix, Arizona and are available via Ticketmaster.
– Bobby Roode posted to Twitter reacting to his being teamed with Natalya in the Mixed Match Challenge, replacing the injured Kevin Owens:
I’m BACK in the #WWEMMC! @natbynature, let’s make #TeamPawz … GLORIOUS! https://t.co/DRvPlkYDOf
— Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) October 12, 2018
– Here is a new Bella Twins video, with the sisters visiting the Jackalope winery in Australia before WWE Super Show-Down: