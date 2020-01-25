WWE News: Royal Rumble Showing at Village Cinemas in Australia, Live Event Set for April in Macon, Milestones Showcases Michelle McCool Title Wins

– WWE.com issued the following announcement on the Royal Rumble showing in select Village Cinemas in Australia.

Watch Royal Rumble live in select Event and Village Cinemas throughout Australia Find out who will emerge victorious in the 30-Man and 30-Woman Royal Rumble Matches, with the winner of each contest earning a guaranteed World Championship opportunity at WrestleMania. Plus, Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt battles Daniel Bryan in a Strap Match, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch takes on Asuka and so much more. Don’t miss Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles and all your favorite WWE Superstars at Royal Rumble, live on the big screen in select locations at Village Cinemas and Event Cinemas on Monday, Jan. 27, throughout Australia.

– WXGA.tv reports that WWE will return tot he Centreplex in Macon, Georgia on April 18. Raw talent that’s scheduled to appear at the live event includes: Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles & the OC, Bobby Lashley, Lana, Aleister Black, Andrade, and more. Tickets for the event will go on sale on January 31 at 10:00 am local time at the box office.

– In celebration of Michelle McCool’s birthday, WWE released a video showcasing her title wins. You can check out that video below.