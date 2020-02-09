wrestling / News

WWE News: Ruby Riott Behind the Scenes Video, Top Instagram Photos Include Peyton Royce and Kacy Catanzaro, Playlist Features Wildest Weddings

February 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ruby Riott WWE Raw

– WWE released a video showcasing the return of Ruby Riott last week on Raw after a 10-month absence. Riott had to battle back after getting double shoulder surgery. You can check out that video below.

WWE.com released its picks for this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos of the week. You can check out some of those selections for this week below.

– A new WWE Playlist video is out showcasing WWE’s Wildest Weddings. You can check out that video playlist below.

