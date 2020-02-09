wrestling / News
WWE News: Ruby Riott Behind the Scenes Video, Top Instagram Photos Include Peyton Royce and Kacy Catanzaro, Playlist Features Wildest Weddings
February 9, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released a video showcasing the return of Ruby Riott last week on Raw after a 10-month absence. Riott had to battle back after getting double shoulder surgery. You can check out that video below.
– WWE.com released its picks for this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos of the week. You can check out some of those selections for this week below.
– A new WWE Playlist video is out showcasing WWE’s Wildest Weddings. You can check out that video playlist below.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Tully Blanchard Almost Returning to WCW in 1990, NWA Trying to Change the Contract at the Last Minute
- Ryback Weighs in on Drew McIntyre’s Royal Rumble Win and Chances Against Brock Lesnar, Says The Fiend Should Turn Roman Reigns Heel
- Matt Jackson Answers Fan Questions on Instagram: Thoughts on Returning to NJPW, Wrestling While Being EVP of AEW, the Tag Team He’s Always Wanted to Face
- Jerry Lawler Says He Hated Going From a Wrestler to Commentator, How Vince McMahon Made Him Accept The Change