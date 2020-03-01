wrestling / News
WWE News: Ruby Riott Sends Message to Liv Morgan, Trish Stratus Looks Back at Hardcore Match, Big E Celebrates Birthday
March 1, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Ruby Riott sent out a tweet to her former stablemate Liv Morgan. You can check out that tweet below.
You’re welcome. And you should be. pic.twitter.com/sruiVFzpzK
— Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) March 1, 2020
– WWE released a WWE Break It Down preview clip where Trish Stratus looks back at her Hardcore Match against Trish Stratus and Victoria at Survivor Series 2002.
– WWE Superstar Big E also celebrates his birthday today. He turns 34 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday and released the following clip:
Happy Birthday @WWEBigE!
Relive when the former Tag Team, Intercontinental & #WWENXT Champion arrived on #RAW back in 2012! pic.twitter.com/eXRuJilbRU
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2020
