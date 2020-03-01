wrestling / News

WWE News: Ruby Riott Sends Message to Liv Morgan, Trish Stratus Looks Back at Hardcore Match, Big E Celebrates Birthday

March 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ruby Riott WWE Raw

– WWE Superstar Ruby Riott sent out a tweet to her former stablemate Liv Morgan. You can check out that tweet below.

– WWE released a WWE Break It Down preview clip where Trish Stratus looks back at her Hardcore Match against Trish Stratus and Victoria at Survivor Series 2002.

– WWE Superstar Big E also celebrates his birthday today. He turns 34 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday and released the following clip:

