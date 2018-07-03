WWE News: Ruby Riott Says Riott Squad Will Be Fine Without Her, AJ Styles Set For Appearance

– As we previously reported, Ruby Riott suffered a knee injury this past weekend at a live event and had an MRI yesterday. She posted a tweet today praising Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan, saying that the Riott Squad will be fine without her for now.

With or with out me.

The #RiottSquad are the most dangerous women in this division. @YaOnlyLivvOnce proved that tonight.

And @sarahloganwwe said it best.@WWEEmberMoon…

You messed up,

because NO ONE CAN QUIET THE RIOTT! pic.twitter.com/jHYoNZO7GM — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) July 3, 2018

– AJ Styles will appear at the Cricket Wireless store at 3102 N. 90th Street in Omaha, Nebraska this afternoon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.