WWE News: Ruby Riott Shares Message on Staying True to Yourself, Toni Storm on Thriving Through Low Points, Kofi Kingston Joins Superstar Savepoint

– On last night’s WWE SmackDown, Ruby Riott won a Triple Threat match against Natalya and Zelina Vega to qualify for the Survivor Series Team SmackDown vs. Team Raw elimination match. Following the win, Riott shared a message on staying true to yourself on her Twitter, which you can see below.

Ruby Riott wrote, “Be true to yourself. And save your mind. Lesson for the young. So now let’s fly away. Into the light of a brand new sun. The time has come.”

– UpUpDownDown released a new Superstar Savepoint video today featuring WWE Superstars Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. That new video is available below.

– The Swerve City Podcast released a clip from Toni Storm’s appearance, where she discusses overcoming challenges and low points in your life. You can view that clip below: