WWE News: Ruby Riott Vlogs on Her New Hairstyle, Ric Flair Set to Appear on Cold as Balls Season 4, Toni Storm Gets Moving Tips on Swerve City

November 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Ruby Riott shared a new vlog this week shows her change in hairstyle, where she went from using hair extensions to a pixie cut. That video is available here:

– The LOL Network released a preview for Cold as Balls Season 4, which will feature an appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. You can check the preview featuring footage of Ric Flair on the show below:

– The Swerve City Podcast released a new clip from Toni Storm’s appearance, featuring Isaiah “Swerve” Scott offering her some tips on moving, which you can see below:

