wrestling / News
WWE News: Ruby Riott Vlogs on Her New Hairstyle, Ric Flair Set to Appear on Cold as Balls Season 4, Toni Storm Gets Moving Tips on Swerve City
November 11, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Ruby Riott shared a new vlog this week shows her change in hairstyle, where she went from using hair extensions to a pixie cut. That video is available here:
– The LOL Network released a preview for Cold as Balls Season 4, which will feature an appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. You can check the preview featuring footage of Ric Flair on the show below:
– The Swerve City Podcast released a new clip from Toni Storm’s appearance, featuring Isaiah “Swerve” Scott offering her some tips on moving, which you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Released Roster Member
- Backstage Note on Byron Saxton Calling Asuka vs. Nia Jax ‘WrestleMania Main Event Worthy’ on Raw
- Eric Bischoff On Dusty Rhodes Creating WCW Battlebowl, Why The Concept Didn’t Work
- Bruce Prichard On WrestleMania 2 Being Failed Experiment, Hulk Hogan vs. King Kong Bundy, Vince McMahon’s Thoughts On Bundy