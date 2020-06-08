WWE News: Rumor Killer On Adam Cole’s Contract, No Major Injuries After Takeover, Io Shirai Comments On Title Win

– While it was previously reported that Adam Cole’s contract will expire at the end of August, this is apparently not the case. PWInsider reports that Cole has over eighteen months left on his contract, which would keep him in WWE until at least the end of 2021.

– There were no major injures during last night’s NXT Takeover: In Your House. The only thing of note was that Johnny Gargano had some tightness in his lower back and hips following his match with Keith Lee.

– Io Shirai commented on her NXT Women’s title win from last night’s show.

She wrote: “At last, I can call myself champion. When I think about the tough & painful times, I was able to achieve this, largely in part to your support! I am truly grateful for everyone who gave me courage. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much! I have nothing but the utmost respect & gratitude for WWE, who always believed I could become a champion, regardless of race or nationality. Tonight, my chance finally arrived. I don’t have a tag partner, but I definitely have a wonderful family & home.”

