WWE News: Rumor Killer on WrestleMania Being Moved to MSG, Big Show on Online Rumors About His Career, Battle of the Brands on UUDD

March 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Wrestlemania 36

– According to PWInsider, there is no truth to the story saying that WWE WrestleMania 36 would be moved to Madison Square Garden on March 22.

– WWE released a video where Big Show addresses 20 years’ worth of online rumors about his career, including the long rumored dream match with Shaq. You can check out that video below.

– A new UpUpDownDown video today was released featuring Tyler Breeze vs. Xavier Woods. You can check out that video below.

