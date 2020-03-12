wrestling / News
WWE News: Rumor Killer on WrestleMania Being Moved to MSG, Big Show on Online Rumors About His Career, Battle of the Brands on UUDD
March 12, 2020 | Posted by
– According to PWInsider, there is no truth to the story saying that WWE WrestleMania 36 would be moved to Madison Square Garden on March 22.
– WWE released a video where Big Show addresses 20 years’ worth of online rumors about his career, including the long rumored dream match with Shaq. You can check out that video below.
– A new UpUpDownDown video today was released featuring Tyler Breeze vs. Xavier Woods. You can check out that video below.
