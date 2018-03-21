 

WWE News: Rumored WrestleMania Stage Design Leaks Online, Day Four of BellaBody Challenge, Latest UpUpDownDown

March 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE WrestleMania 34

– The rumored stage design for WrestleMania 34 has leaked online. You can see the pic that has been circulating on social media below. It must be said that this has not yet been confirmed by anyone as the real deal.

– The Bella Twins have posted the latest video in their BellaBody Ten Day Challenge online. Day Four looks at leg day:

– Here is the latest video from Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel, with Cesaro continuing his Clash gameplay:

