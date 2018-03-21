wrestling / News
WWE News: Rumored WrestleMania Stage Design Leaks Online, Day Four of BellaBody Challenge, Latest UpUpDownDown
March 21, 2018 | Posted by
– The rumored stage design for WrestleMania 34 has leaked online. You can see the pic that has been circulating on social media below. It must be said that this has not yet been confirmed by anyone as the real deal.
#WrestleMania stage design leaked! #WrestleMania34 #WWE #SDLive #RAW pic.twitter.com/IFfwHI0Knb
— wwe stage creator (@stagecreatorwwe) March 21, 2018
– The Bella Twins have posted the latest video in their BellaBody Ten Day Challenge online. Day Four looks at leg day:
– Here is the latest video from Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel, with Cesaro continuing his Clash gameplay: