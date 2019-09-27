wrestling / News
WWE News: Rusev Becomes American Citizen, FOX Airing WWE Specials, WWE Now on Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
September 27, 2019 | Posted by
– Rusev is now officially an American citizen, as he revealed on Instagram Friday. The WWE star posted the following to his Instagram account, noting that it was “14 years in the making”:
– FOX is set to air a Smackdown Greatest Hits special tonight at 8 PM hosted by Charlotte Flair and The Miz, as well as a WrestleMania’s Greatest Moments special on Sunday hosted by John Cena.
– The latest WWE Now video has Ryan Pappolla looking at Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman’s recent back-and-forth on Twitter after Wyatt took out Strowman to end Raw:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls His Side of Hulk Hogan Allegedly Talking With WWE in 1997
- Arn Anderson Reveals How He Got His Ring Name, Talks Working For Bill Watts
- 205 Live Move to Friday Rumored to be ‘Temporary’ Change, Triple H in Charge of Next Week’s Show
- Bruce Prichard Recalls the First Steve Austin/Vince McMahon Confrontation, Talks Revealing McMahon as WWE Owner on TV