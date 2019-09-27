wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev Becomes American Citizen, FOX Airing WWE Specials, WWE Now on Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman

September 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
rusev WWE MITB

– Rusev is now officially an American citizen, as he revealed on Instagram Friday. The WWE star posted the following to his Instagram account, noting that it was “14 years in the making”:

– FOX is set to air a Smackdown Greatest Hits special tonight at 8 PM hosted by Charlotte Flair and The Miz, as well as a WrestleMania’s Greatest Moments special on Sunday hosted by John Cena.

– The latest WWE Now video has Ryan Pappolla looking at Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman’s recent back-and-forth on Twitter after Wyatt took out Strowman to end Raw:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

FOX, Rusev, Smackdown, WWE, WWE Now, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading