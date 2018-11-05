Quantcast

 

WWE News: Rusev Challenges Hulk Hogan to WrestleMania Match, Jason Jordan Has Poor Uber Eats Experience

November 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Rusev posted a challenge to Hulk Hogan to his Twitter account for a WrestleMania 35 match. You can see the post below, which was in response to Hogan talking about still being “jacked” at his age:

– Jason Jordan found himself the subject of a poor Uber Eats experience. Jordan posted to Twitter noting a delivery driver delivered only part of his order and stole the rest. He later noted that the company contacted him to rectify the situation:

Hulk Hogan, Jason Jordan, Rusev, WrestleMania 35

