WWE News: Rusev Challenges Hulk Hogan to WrestleMania Match, Jason Jordan Has Poor Uber Eats Experience

– Rusev posted a challenge to Hulk Hogan to his Twitter account for a WrestleMania 35 match. You can see the post below, which was in response to Hogan talking about still being “jacked” at his age:

Ok, today is a new day. After seeing myself on Crown Jewel I have decided to get serious and get under 300lbs. I looked huge, swole, jacked and my arms are still bigger than most wrestlers legs. I don’t want to look like I can beat up the whole @WWE roster anymore. Only Love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 5, 2018

I think you should start with me!!! WM35 falls on #RusevDay https://t.co/8rgET5Umin — Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 5, 2018

– Jason Jordan found himself the subject of a poor Uber Eats experience. Jordan posted to Twitter noting a delivery driver delivered only part of his order and stole the rest. He later noted that the company contacted him to rectify the situation:

I just had the most unprofessional @UberEats driver deliver a portion of my order and try to run off. She stole the rest of my order. I called the restaurant to confirm my suspicions. @UberEats need to check their drivers! — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) November 5, 2018