WWE News: Rusev Comments on Smackdown Win, Video of Charlotte Flair/Becky Lynch Brawl

– Rusev took to Twitter to comment on his win over Aiden English on this week’s episode of Smackdown. After making English tap out to the Accolade and holding onto the move after the match was over, Rusev posted:

#RusevDay brings back the Crush Mode. Who’s next!? — Rusev (@RusevBUL) October 24, 2018

– WWE posted the following video of the brawl between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at the WWE Performance Center: