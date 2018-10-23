Quantcast

 

WWE News: Rusev Comments on Smackdown Win, Video of Charlotte Flair/Becky Lynch Brawl

October 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 9418 Rusev

– Rusev took to Twitter to comment on his win over Aiden English on this week’s episode of Smackdown. After making English tap out to the Accolade and holding onto the move after the match was over, Rusev posted:

– WWE posted the following video of the brawl between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at the WWE Performance Center:

