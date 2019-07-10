wrestling / News
WWE News: Rusev Competes in Charity Basketball Game, Bret Hart Attends Snoop Dogg Concert
July 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Rusev hit the court for a good cause, participating in the Power 106 celebrity basketball game this week. The game took place on Monday, with Rusev playing on Team Gronk. You can see video of Rusev sinking a jumper from the free throw line below:
Charity buckets for ages…. pic.twitter.com/A2lWu6cGKQ
— Here comes THE PUSH (@RusevBUL) July 9, 2019
– Bret Hart and his wife attended a Snoop Dogg concert last night, as you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Nick Jackson Doesn’t Think CM Punk Wants To Join AEW, Matt Jackson Says PAC Is Coming Eventually
- Jim Ross Recalls Coming Up With Steve Austin’s Texas Rattlesnake Name, Convincing Austin to Turn Babyface
- Eric Bischoff On Whether Goldberg Was Made to Look Like Steve Austin, Where His Look Came From
- Booker T on Withdrawal From Starrcast III, Says Conrad Thompson Never Told Him It Was Starrcast, Claims WWE Had ‘Zero’ to Do With It