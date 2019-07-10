wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev Competes in Charity Basketball Game, Bret Hart Attends Snoop Dogg Concert

July 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Rusev

– Rusev hit the court for a good cause, participating in the Power 106 celebrity basketball game this week. The game took place on Monday, with Rusev playing on Team Gronk. You can see video of Rusev sinking a jumper from the free throw line below:

– Bret Hart and his wife attended a Snoop Dogg concert last night, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bret Hart, Rusev, Snoop Dogg, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading