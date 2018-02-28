WWE News: Rusev Hijacks Lana’s Twitter Account to Knock Top Stars, Presale For NXT Washington DC Show

– Rusev “hijacked” Lana’s Twitter account and took shots at Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns and AJ Styles. You can see the posts below, in which Lana’s account argued that Rusev is “more over” than the three stars and that he should be headlining WrestleMania as WWE Champion.

Lana eventually got her account back and made the situation clear:

#SDLIVE you want ratings ! Remember LANA IS THE BEST LANA NUMBER 1 👏🏽👏🏽 — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) February 28, 2018

Let it be know that @RusevBUL is more over than Nakamura, AJ, Roman Reigns & #RusevDay deserves to be @WWE champion and main eventing #Wrestlemania ! #SDLive if you are the land of the opportunities then give my husband his rightful opportunity!Or are we selling PROPAGANDA again? — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) February 28, 2018

So Jonny boy can come out of nowhere and get a match vs AJ for a spot at #Fastlane but i can’t even get a match on #SDLive Land of opportunity my #RusevDay — Rusev (@RusevBUL) February 28, 2018

.@RusevBUL has hijacked my twitter for some time now….. I guess you will never know who is truly talking #RusevDay or #Lana is the best Lana Number 1 👏🏽👏🏽😂😜 — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) February 28, 2018

Sorry guys hijack life LOL pic.twitter.com/M03nztHvnS — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) February 28, 2018

– WWE announced the presale for NXT’s live event debut in Washington, DC. The show takes place on April 19th, with the presale kicking off Thursday and running from 10 AM to 10 PM ET on Ticketfly.com. The password is NXT LIVE, per Wrestling Inc.