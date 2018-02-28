 

WWE News: Rusev Hijacks Lana’s Twitter Account to Knock Top Stars, Presale For NXT Washington DC Show

February 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
lana and rusev wwe mmc 21318

– Rusev “hijacked” Lana’s Twitter account and took shots at Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns and AJ Styles. You can see the posts below, in which Lana’s account argued that Rusev is “more over” than the three stars and that he should be headlining WrestleMania as WWE Champion.

Lana eventually got her account back and made the situation clear:

– WWE announced the presale for NXT’s live event debut in Washington, DC. The show takes place on April 19th, with the presale kicking off Thursday and running from 10 AM to 10 PM ET on Ticketfly.com. The password is NXT LIVE, per Wrestling Inc.

