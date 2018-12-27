Quantcast

 

WWE News: Rusev and Lana By Lana’s Dad a Car, Contract Signing on NXT UK, Top 10 2018 Raw Moments

December 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
lana and rusev wwe mmc 21318 WWE Mixed Match Challenge

– Rusev and Lana gave Lana’s father a car for Christmas, the couple noted on Twitter. You can see posts from the two WWE stars below about the gift:L

– WWE has announced that Joe Coffey and Pete Dunne will sign the contract for their NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool title match on next week’s 4 PM ET episode of NXT UK.

– WWE posted the following video looking at the top 10 Raw moments of 2018:

