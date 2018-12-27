WWE News: Rusev and Lana By Lana’s Dad a Car, Contract Signing on NXT UK, Top 10 2018 Raw Moments

– Rusev and Lana gave Lana’s father a car for Christmas, the couple noted on Twitter. You can see posts from the two WWE stars below about the gift:L

When @RusevBUL & I first met we talked about how we wanted to be successful so we could create better lives for our parents. We dreamed of buying them a car & house.

Today we bought & gave my Dad a car ! Merry Christmas Daddy ! We LOVE YOU ! pic.twitter.com/6XLF8slysI — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) December 25, 2018

It’s more blessed to give than to receive! https://t.co/5yPufCKrh9 — Rusev (@RusevBUL) December 25, 2018

– WWE has announced that Joe Coffey and Pete Dunne will sign the contract for their NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool title match on next week’s 4 PM ET episode of NXT UK.

– WWE posted the following video looking at the top 10 Raw moments of 2018: