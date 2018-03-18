WWE News: Rusev & Lana Spoof Carmella & Big E., Fan Poll on Lesnar Appearing at Raw, Video From MSG House Show

– Lana and Rusev appear in a new video posted to WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge, spoofing Big E. and Carmella as they seek Second Chance votes. You can see the video below, with Rusev playing a tin foil trumpet and Lana wielding a suitcase:

– WWE’s latest fan poll on WWE.com asks if Brock Lesnar will show up on Raw. As of this writing, the results are:

Yes: 46%

No: 54%

– WWE posted the following backstage footage from WWE’s Madison Square Garden house show on Friday: