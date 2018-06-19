Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev Reacts to Winning Smackdown Gauntlet Match, Becky Lynch Says She’ll Be a Champion Again

June 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
rusev WWE MITB

– Rusev posted to Twitter after Smackdown to comment on his win during the Gauntlet match, granting him a shot at AJ Styles at Extreme Rules. You can see his post below:

– Becky Lynch appeared in a new video from WWE’s YouTUbe account in which she talks about her win over Billie Kay and vows she will become a champion again:

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Rusev, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading