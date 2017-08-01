WWE News: Rusev Takes a Shot at Cena Doing Another Film, No Raw Dark Match

– Wrestling Inc reports that there was no Raw dark match. The show had originally advertised a Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns Street Fight. The company will return to the PPG Paints Arena on December 28th for a SmackDown house show.

– Rusev fired a shot across Twitter at John Cena on Monday night. After it was announced that Cena would be taking a lead role in Bumblebee, Rusev replied to Cena’s post about it. You can see the posts below:

One of the most exciting projects I've been fortunate to be a part of. Thrilled to join the #Transformers franchise! https://t.co/hdMUxuMcyA — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 31, 2017