WWE News: Rusev Takes a Shot at Cena Doing Another Film, No Raw Dark Match

August 1, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Wrestling Inc reports that there was no Raw dark match. The show had originally advertised a Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns Street Fight. The company will return to the PPG Paints Arena on December 28th for a SmackDown house show.

– Rusev fired a shot across Twitter at John Cena on Monday night. After it was announced that Cena would be taking a lead role in Bumblebee, Rusev replied to Cena’s post about it. You can see the posts below:

