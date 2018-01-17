 

WWE News: Rusev Teases ‘Exciting Projects’ in LA, Sasha Banks on TV Tonight, NXT Scholarship Given Out

January 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Rusev posted the following to Twitter, noting he and Lana are in Los Angeles and teasing some “exciting projects:”

– Sasha Banks is set to appear on tonight’s episode of Complex x Fuse. The episode debuts at 11 PM ET which will debut tonight at 11 PM Eastern on cable network Fuse and described as follows:

“WWE Star Sasha Banks takes on tough questions while eating spicy wings on Hot Ones. Also, Action Bronson and Sean Evans get creative in the kitchen making killer sandwiches.”

– NXT posted the following, noting that Full Sail University student Jason Ferrer received a $25,000 scholarship from the Performance Center:

