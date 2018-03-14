 

WWE News: Rusev Teases Match Against Celebrity For WrestleMania, Latest UpUpDownDown

March 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Rusev posted to Twitter calling for a match against a celebrity at WrestleMania 34. The Smackdown star posted to Twitter calling for a match against such an individual, as you can see below:

– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, with Randy Orton making his first appearance on the show to unbox his custom OJO Projector alongside Xavier Woods:

