WWE News: Rusev Won’t Use Nickname ‘Bulgarian Brute’, WWE Stock Update, Total Bellas Highlights

May 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rusev

– In a post on Twitter, a fan asked Rusev if he will be using the nickname ‘The Bulgarian Brute’ and he revealed that he wouldn’t. Like Rusev, it’s owned by WWE. He has yet to say what his future in wrestling will be, including his new in-ring name.

He wrote: “That’s a WWE name i can’t and won’t use.

– WWE stock opened at $41.71 per share today.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Total Bellas:

