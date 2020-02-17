wrestling / News
WWE News: Ruthless Aggression Episode 2 Arriving Today, NXT UK Tapings Set For Next Month
– WWE is set to release episode two of their Ruthless Aggression docuseries today on the WWE Network. You can see our report of the first episode here.
– NXT UK will hold its next tapings on March 6th and March 7th in Coventry, England.
