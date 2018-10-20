Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Sable Reportedly Contacted For Evolution, Miz and Maryse Attend F1 Race, Scott Hall and Chavo Guerrero Celebrate Birthdays

October 20, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sable WWE

Wrestlingnews.co reports that WWE contacted Sable for an appearance at the WWE Evolution PPV. Various plans were pitched, including participating in the battle royal, ring announcing or guest commentating one of the matches. Sable, of course, is the real life wife of Brock Lesnar.

A deal was not reached between Sable and WWE, but it’s said that the door is open for her to make appearances in the future. She hasn’t been on WWE TV since 2004.

– WWE wished happy birthdays to two former stars, including Scott Hall (who turns 60) and Chavo Guerrero (48).

– WWE has posted photos of The Miz and Maryse at this weekend’s Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix.

View this post on Instagram

Just another day in the life. 💰💰💰

A post shared by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on

article topics :

Chavo Guerrero, Miz, Sable, Scott Hall, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading