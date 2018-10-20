wrestling / News
WWE News: Sable Reportedly Contacted For Evolution, Miz and Maryse Attend F1 Race, Scott Hall and Chavo Guerrero Celebrate Birthdays
– Wrestlingnews.co reports that WWE contacted Sable for an appearance at the WWE Evolution PPV. Various plans were pitched, including participating in the battle royal, ring announcing or guest commentating one of the matches. Sable, of course, is the real life wife of Brock Lesnar.
A deal was not reached between Sable and WWE, but it’s said that the door is open for her to make appearances in the future. She hasn’t been on WWE TV since 2004.
– WWE wished happy birthdays to two former stars, including Scott Hall (who turns 60) and Chavo Guerrero (48).
– WWE has posted photos of The Miz and Maryse at this weekend’s Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix.
The @F1 United States Grand Prix just became a MUST-SEE event as @mikethemiz & @MaryseMizanin make their presence known! #USGP https://t.co/rKIMDZs0d9
— WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2018
What happens when @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin take a @McLarenF1 for a spin? In typical @MizandMrsTV fashion, it was must-see. @F1 #F1PirelliHotLaps pic.twitter.com/B4dLmVdNyb
— WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2018
.@mikethemiz got to do a little security detail for @RenaultSportF1 at @F1. How’d he do? #Awesome of course. pic.twitter.com/jh0xwGvgvc
— WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2018