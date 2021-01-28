wrestling / News

WWE News: Sam Roberts Praises Retirement of Steve Austin, Trailer for Yokozuna Debut Episode of WWE Icons, WWE Now India Recaps Superstar Spectacle

January 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During a recent episode of his podcast, Sam Roberts explained why the retirement match for Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 18 in 2003 was the perfect way for Austin to end his in-ring career. WWE released that clip, which you can view here:

– WWE has released a new trailer on the upcoming series premiere of WWE Icons, which will showcase the late Yokozuna. The series debuts on Sunday on the WWE Network.

– WWE Now India recapped this week’s WWE Superstar Spectacle special:

