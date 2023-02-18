wrestling / News
WWE News: Sam Roberts & Ryan Pappolla Previewing Elimination Chamber, The Undertaker Holds 1 deadMan Show in Montreal
February 18, 2023
– Sam Roberts and Ryan Pappolla will be holding a live Twitter Spaces session tonight at 6:30 pm EST to preview WWE Elimination Chamber:
Join @notsam and myself for a @TwitterSpaces on the @WWE account at 6:30p EST to get you ready for #WWEChamber tonight! pic.twitter.com/KlPJYJI42L
— Ryan Pappolla (@BodieIsRyan) February 18, 2023
– The Toronto Sun recapped WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN Show held this week at L’Olympia in downtown Montreal.
Thank you, Montreal! It’s always been one of my favorite cities to perform in and last night was no different! ⚱️ pic.twitter.com/UoHEtipTlC
— Undertaker (@undertaker) February 17, 2023