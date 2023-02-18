wrestling / News

WWE News: Sam Roberts & Ryan Pappolla Previewing Elimination Chamber, The Undertaker Holds 1 deadMan Show in Montreal

February 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Image Credit: WWE

– Sam Roberts and Ryan Pappolla will be holding a live Twitter Spaces session tonight at 6:30 pm EST to preview WWE Elimination Chamber:

The Toronto Sun recapped WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN Show held this week at L’Olympia in downtown Montreal.

