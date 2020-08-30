wrestling / News
WWE News: Sam Roberts Set for Wednesday’s The Bump, Randy Orton’s Top 10 Battles With Big Men, New Asuka Artwork on Canvas 2 Canvas
August 30, 2020
– WWE announced that Sam Roberts will be a guest on this week’s regular episode of WWE’s The Bump. The new episode will be streaming live at 10:00 am EST on Wednesday, September 2. Here’s the announcement:
We'll be breaking down #WWEPayback with @notsam this Wednesday on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/0e0lu985hB
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 30, 2020
– A new WWE Top 10 video is out showcasing Randy Orton’s Top 10 Battles with Big Men. That video is available in the player below:
– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video where Rob Schamberger paints a new Asuka portrait, which he calls one of the best things he ever made. You can view that video below:
