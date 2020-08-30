WWE News: Sam Roberts Set for Wednesday’s The Bump, Randy Orton’s Top 10 Battles With Big Men, New Asuka Artwork on Canvas 2 Canvas

– WWE announced that Sam Roberts will be a guest on this week’s regular episode of WWE’s The Bump. The new episode will be streaming live at 10:00 am EST on Wednesday, September 2. Here’s the announcement:

– A new WWE Top 10 video is out showcasing Randy Orton’s Top 10 Battles with Big Men. That video is available in the player below:

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video where Rob Schamberger paints a new Asuka portrait, which he calls one of the best things he ever made. You can view that video below: