WWE News: Sami For Syria Shirt, Lio Rush EP & Book, More

October 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes turns 40 years old today. Meanwhile, former WWE, WCW and ECW star Perry Saturn turns 53 while 2 Cold Scorpio turns 54.

– Lio Rush will release his hip-hop LP on Monday, Nov. 11. Speaking of Rush, he and his family have narrated the new “Giraffe Asks for Help” kids book by author Nyasha Chikowore. You can find more information about the book and purchase it by clicking here.

– Sami Zayn’s new Sami vs. El Generico shirt is now on-sale. 100% of the proceeds will go to Sami For Syria. You can order the shirt by clicking here.

