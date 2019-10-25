wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami For Syria Shirt, Lio Rush EP & Book, More
– Former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes turns 40 years old today. Meanwhile, former WWE, WCW and ECW star Perry Saturn turns 53 while 2 Cold Scorpio turns 54.
– Lio Rush will release his hip-hop LP on Monday, Nov. 11. Speaking of Rush, he and his family have narrated the new “Giraffe Asks for Help” kids book by author Nyasha Chikowore. You can find more information about the book and purchase it by clicking here.
11:11 #EP drops 11/11 pic.twitter.com/ptcOaNGXyP
— 11:11 (@itsLioRush) October 19, 2019
Available right now on amazon! Giraffe Asks for Help Narrated by yours truly Lionel Green aka @wwe Superstar #LioRush , my son Dakari Green, my wife Sarah Green, my dad Lionel Green Sr, as well as my mother Leslie Green. Please share and download https://t.co/lZjoLTGCuc pic.twitter.com/cfWfycC63S
— 11:11 (@itsLioRush) October 18, 2019
– Sami Zayn’s new Sami vs. El Generico shirt is now on-sale. 100% of the proceeds will go to Sami For Syria. You can order the shirt by clicking here.
ON.
SALE.
NOW!!!!!
100% of profits go to #SamiForSyria.
Spread the word far & wide!https://t.co/QHqbqXAS2E
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 25, 2019
