WWE News: Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley Trade Shots On Twitter, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Leon Ruff’s Dad Enjoys His Title Win
– Ahead of their match at Survivor Series, Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley traded backhanded compliments on Twitter.
Lashley said: “Look at this guy everyone! He speaks four languages! One language for every member of #TheHurtBusiness that you’re gonna have to deal with at #SurvivorSeries. But you’re a genius right? I’m sure you’ll figure your way outta that one.”
Zayn wrote: “Bobby! Long time, man. Look, we could do this all again, where I insult you, disparage your military service, invite your ‘family’ to the Thunderdome, etc. Or, this time we try something different & just compliment each other instead? I’ll even start! You’re very jacked sir!”
Lashley replied: “Well thanks man! I’ll go now. You’re very light on your feet, which makes it easier to throw you around like a rag doll! This is fun! Why didn’t we do this before?!”
– In a post on Twitter, Leon Ruff noted that his dad has enjoyed his NXT North American title win a little too much.
My dad hasn’t put my title down since I showed him pic.twitter.com/zLXrhSsXN4
— LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) November 14, 2020
– WWE has posted a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
