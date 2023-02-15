wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Cheered At Montreal Canadiens Game, Drew Gulak Turns On Hank Walker, More WWE NXT Highlights
– Sami Zayn attended last night’s NHL game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks, where he was cheered by his hometown crowd. He appeared for a live interview with Pierre Houde and took part in several halftime festivities.
Zayn said during the interview: “I feel very confident about Saturday. It is the biggest WWE event we’ve had in Montreal in over 25 years. I am going to be in the main event with Roman Reigns for the WWE Title. I think it’s going to be huge!”
Sami Zayn getting the love at tonight’s Canadiens game in Montréal pic.twitter.com/VUcuttwEKU
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 15, 2023
The Montreal kid is back home!
Ahead of #WWEChamber, @SamiZayn took in a @CanadiensMTL game and even got to show his skills on the ice 🏒 pic.twitter.com/rBBkM1vc8X
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2023
– During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Drew Gulak turned on his protege Hank Walker, leaving with Charlie Dempsey after he defeated Walker.
– You can see more highlights from the episode below:
