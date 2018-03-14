WWE News: Sami Zayn Comments on Attacking Shane McMahon, Poll on US Title Match at WrestleMania

– Sami Zayn posted to Twitter to comment on his assault alongside Kevin Owens on Shane McMahon during last night’s Smackdown. Zayn posted:

If you've never beaten up your boss, you should totally try it. I did it and it was amazing. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 14, 2018

– WWE’s latest fan poll asks who has the mental edge in the ongoing battle between Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal. The results are, as of this writing:

Randy Orton: 69%

Jinder Mahal: 17%

Bobby Roode: 14%