WWE News: Sami Zayn Comments on Hugging Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho Talks Busy Post WWE Schedule

– Sami Zayn posted the following on Instagram, commenting on his recent reunion and hug with Kevin Owens…

It was a cold day in hell. A post shared by Sami Zayn (@samizayn) on Oct 11, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

– Chris Jericho recently spoke with WWE.com, discussing his post WWE schedule…

“Yeah. It’s just all these projects I’ve been working on [have been] years and years of work culminating over this month [and] next month. Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, the cruise I’m doing, I’ve been working on that for two years. We finally just got it up and running about a month ago. All of those things that I’ve been working on have been in position and been part of what I’ve been doing, and it’s come to fruition this month, next month and the month after that. It’s a good problem to have. It’s very busy, but that’s the way I like it. And it’s one of the only reasons I’m gone from WWE. It just felt like … these four, five things are blossoming as we speak. It’s a busy time, but it’s very rewarding creatively because I really went outside of the box and took a few chances on all of these things. It’s a good position to be in.”